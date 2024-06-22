StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

