StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 23,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 21,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

