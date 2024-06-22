Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,572,378 shares traded.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Stories

