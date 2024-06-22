Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $30,694.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.57 or 0.05471224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002437 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

