Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.38

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $25.27. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 11,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $10,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

