Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 4,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

