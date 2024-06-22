Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $954.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $954.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $905.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.27. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.