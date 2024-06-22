SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Head to Head Survey

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Orange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.48 $20.62 million $1.15 2.96 Orange $47.75 billion N/A $2.64 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orange 0 0 5 0 3.00

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.41%. Orange has a consensus price target of $13.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Orange.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats Orange on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells mobile handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.