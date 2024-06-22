Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Shares Down 1.8%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.
About Swire Properties
Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.
