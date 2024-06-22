System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 1.5%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23). 368,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 65,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 615 ($7.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

System1 Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 482.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.13 million, a PE ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 1.35.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

