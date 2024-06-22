Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

