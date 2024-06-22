Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

TSHA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

