Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,362 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 1,952,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,593. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.