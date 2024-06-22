Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,603 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. H&R Block comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

