Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.2% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 188,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. 9,237,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.