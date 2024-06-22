Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in F5 by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.40. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

