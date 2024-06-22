Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

