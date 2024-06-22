Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $193,050,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after buying an additional 1,027,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.38.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

