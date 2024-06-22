Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,159,000 after buying an additional 270,133 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,672,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.81. The company had a trading volume of 484,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,906. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.