Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $1,435,520. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

