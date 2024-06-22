Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Shares Down 4.5%

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 11,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Temas Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Temas Resources Company Profile

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 117 claims, which covers 6,203.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

