Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.7 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.