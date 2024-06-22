TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $102.64 million and $19.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,484,914 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,904,158 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

