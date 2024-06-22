Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $761.77 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $761.77 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,953,074 coins and its circulating supply is 986,388,664 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

