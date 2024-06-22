The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

