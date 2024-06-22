The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.80. 6,596,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

