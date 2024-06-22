Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $187,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. 3,198,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

