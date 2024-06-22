Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $191.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

