Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Acquired by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF comprises 6.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 10.21% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 326,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 12,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.