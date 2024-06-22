Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 0.1%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

