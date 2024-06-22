TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 1.2% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). Approximately 35,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 88,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

TPXimpact Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -155.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at TPXimpact

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £38,500 ($48,919.95). Company insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

