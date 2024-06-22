TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.79.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

