Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as low as C$3.02. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 13,626 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$81.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.55 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4381223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

About Tree Island Steel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

