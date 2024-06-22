Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $293,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

