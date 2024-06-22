Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $433,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.96 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

