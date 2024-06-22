Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

