TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 0.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.43. 24,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 22,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

