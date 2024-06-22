TrueUSD Price Up 0.1% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.84 million and approximately $40.29 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,701,484 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

