Trust Co of the South Acquires 4,405 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.42. 1,330,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.45. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.