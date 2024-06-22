Trust Co of the South Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. 308,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

