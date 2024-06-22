Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $58.94. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Tsuruha Stock Down 22.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

