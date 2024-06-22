Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 3,264,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

