U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 1.2%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.46. 37,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 26,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

