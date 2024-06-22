Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.
UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of UAA opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
