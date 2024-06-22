Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 120.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $3,394,000. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

