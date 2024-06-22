UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Up 0.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. Approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNCFF

UniCredit Stock Down 2.1 %

About UniCredit

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.