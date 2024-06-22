UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Up 0.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. Approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
