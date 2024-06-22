Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $5.88 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.88 billion and approximately $158.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $9.80 or 0.00015248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00115052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008937 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

