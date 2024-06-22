Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.