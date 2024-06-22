Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

