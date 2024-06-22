VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. 2,833,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.