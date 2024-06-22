Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $184.77. 691,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $185.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

